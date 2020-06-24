Pakistan played constructive role in US-Taliban talks: State Department

The Government of Pakistan has played a “constructive” role in talks between the US and the Taliban, says a report issued by the US State Department.

In its 2019 country report on terrorism, the Statement Department said that Pakistan took “modest steps” to counter terror-financing and to restrain some India-focused militant groups after an attack on Indian troops in Pulwama.

“Thus far, however, Islamabad has yet to take decisive actions against India- and Afghanistan-focused militants who would undermine their operational capability,” the report read. It said that Pakistan’s pledge to dismantle all terrorist organizations remained unfulfilled.

The US and India have long accused Pakistan of supporting these groups. Islamabad, however, denies the allegations.

India and Pakistan, the two nuclear-armed rivals, had come closer to a full-fledged war following the February 2019 attack on Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The report by the State Department said that Pakistan did take action against JuD’s Hafiz Saeed but it “made no effort to use domestic authorities to prosecute other terrorist leaders such as JeM founder Masood Azhar”.

“In 2019, Pakistan made some progress toward meeting the action plan requirements for the FATF, allowing it to avoid being blacklisted but did not complete all action plan items,” the report stated.

Pakistan was formally placed on the FATF grey list in June 2018 due to ‘strategic deficiencies’ in its AML/CFT regime.