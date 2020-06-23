Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan MNAs barred from using ‘abusive language’ in Parliament

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan MNAs barred from using ‘abusive language’ in Parliament

Photo: Samaa Digital

Pakistani MNAs who will use foul language in Parliament will either be thrown out of the session or suspended for their failure to maintain decorum, said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday.

“On Monday’s session, some words were spoken which have brought shame to all parliamentarians,” he said while addressing the MNAs. “Those words insulted the entire House and I am speaking about the speech given by Qadir Patel.”

He remarked that Rule 82 (iv) of the House bars members from using “defamatory, indecent and unparliamentary and undignified” language in Parliament. Rule 21 gives the speaker the right to ask them to leave the house or suspend their membership, Qaiser added.

A PPP MPA, however, raised objections and said that the speaker took the name of only one member but things were said by both government and opposition members.

“This is about respecting the decorum of the House,” said Qaiser.

Babar Awan said that this rule should be strictly imposed. “The nation is watching when we speak in Parliament. It is not about the government or the opposition but basic ethics.”

Patel engaged in a war of words with PTI MNAs on Monday. He said that when JITs were made during PPP’s tenure they were still investigating criminal cases. “The JITs made during your tenure can’t even publish their findings because they will have to be proven through medical tests,” he claimed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
