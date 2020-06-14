Coronavirus cases could reach 1.2m by July’s end: minister

The number of coronavirus cases can double up by the end of this month if the virus continues to spread with the current speed, Asad Umar, a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, said Sunday.

“In the mid of June, there are currently about 15,000 positive cases of coronavirus present in the country,” Umar told reporters in Islamabad.

If the current situation goes on, experts are telling us by the end of June we will have around 300,000 positive cases, the minister said.

He warned that if the current trend goes on, Pakistan will have between 1 to 1.2 million cases of coronavirus by the end of July.

The virus has so far claimed 2,647 lives in the country, according to the provincial health departments.

He urged people to follow the SOPs issued by the government and wear face masks.

He said that the research shows that the use of face mask slows down the spread of virus by 50%.

Last month, the government had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places.

The World Health Organization had recommended an “intermittent lockdown” in targeted areas across Pakistan.

In a letter to the Punjab health minister on June 7, the WHO had It said that Pakistan didn’t fulfill “prerequisite conditions” before easing restrictions.

The authorities, however, have ruled out following the recommendation of the WHO.

“We have to maintain smart lockdowns in hotspots because this way we can stop the spread in areas which are causing outbreaks and at the same time protect jobs and livelihoods by not imposing complete lockdowns,” Umar said.

In a press conference on Saturday, PM Khan had said his government will now take strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Pakistan but he ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the country.

“Imposing a lockdown is not an issue for rich countries,” he had said. “The circumstances in our country are different.”

PM Khan noted that 25% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. “A complete lockdown means to shut down the economy.”

He said in countries like Pakistan only smart lockdowns were the solution to the issue.