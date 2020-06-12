Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan arrests two Indian ‘spies’ after they cross LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
They belong to Bandipora area of India-held Kashmir

Pakistan has arrested two suspected Indian spies after they crossed the Line of Control, a senior police official in Gilgit said Friday.

“Basically in today’s press conference, we will make you meet two such persons who belong to India-occupied Kashmir," Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Mirza Hassan told reporters in Gilgit.

"They were forced and threatened by India and sent to Pakistan for spying,”

Security forces arrested the two suspects soon after they crossed the LoC, according to the police official.

He said the spies, Noor Muhammad Wani and Feroz Ahmad Lone, belong to Bandipora area of India-held Kashmir.

The two men admitted before the media that they were told to cross the LoC by Indian officials.

Lone said he along with Wani had met a man named Rauf, who had introduced them to some Indian officials.

“The officials convinced us to work with them and said you will go to Pakistan after crossing the LoC,” Lone said.

He said the Indian officials had threatened to kill them and their families in case of refusing to work for them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gilgit, Pakistan, India, Spies, Spy, Kashmir
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.