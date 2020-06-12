Pakistan arrests two Indian ‘spies’ after they cross LoC

They belong to Bandipora area of India-held Kashmir

Pakistan has arrested two suspected Indian spies after they crossed the Line of Control, a senior police official in Gilgit said Friday.

“Basically in today’s press conference, we will make you meet two such persons who belong to India-occupied Kashmir," Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Mirza Hassan told reporters in Gilgit.

"They were forced and threatened by India and sent to Pakistan for spying,”

Security forces arrested the two suspects soon after they crossed the LoC, according to the police official.

He said the spies, Noor Muhammad Wani and Feroz Ahmad Lone, belong to Bandipora area of India-held Kashmir.

The two men admitted before the media that they were told to cross the LoC by Indian officials.

Lone said he along with Wani had met a man named Rauf, who had introduced them to some Indian officials.

“The officials convinced us to work with them and said you will go to Pakistan after crossing the LoC,” Lone said.

He said the Indian officials had threatened to kill them and their families in case of refusing to work for them.