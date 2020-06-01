Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan allows business activities five days a week amid pandemic

Posted: Jun 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Pakistan allows business activities five days a week amid pandemic

PM Imran Khan presides over a meeting. Photo: FILE

The Pakistan government has allowed people to do business five days a week during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee. It was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shops and businesses could function with SOPs from 9am to 7pm, the meeting decided. There will be a complete lockdown in the country every Saturday and Sunday.

The NCC gave a go-ahead for running 10 more passenger trains. Pakistan Railways would now be operating 40 trains in the country.

All Pakistanis stuck abroad would be brought home through special flights, the meeting decided.

It also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to prepare its suggestions regarding reopening of tourist spots.

