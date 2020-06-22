Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pak-Afghan Ghulam Khan border crossing reopens after three months

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pak-Afghan Ghulam Khan border crossing reopens after three months

Photo: Samaa TV

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Ghulam Khan border crossing in North Waziristan reopened Monday after remaining closed for three months.

The transportation of goods vehicles has resumed under the coronavirus SOPs, according to Tehsildar Ghani-ur-Rehman.

All arrangements have been made at the border crossing to prevent the virus spread, he said.

Pakistan closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan in early March amid fears of coronavirus spread in the country.

North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali said the decision to reopen the border crossing was made after successful talks with Afghan officials late Sunday.

Under the new arrangement, people from both sides could travel through the border crossing on one specific day of the week, according to DC Ali. Goods vehicles would be allowed on the remaining days.

Trader fraternity welcomed the resumption of bilateral trade. They said people on either side of the border are dependent on it.

They expect their difficulties would reduce after resumption of trade activities at the Ghulam Khan border crossing.

Afghanistan Pakistan
 
