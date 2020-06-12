Over 1,000 inmates across Pakistan diagnosed with COVID-19: report

A total of 1,009 prisoners in jails across the country have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to recent statistics by the Justice Pakistan Project.

Of these, the highest number of cases have been reported in Sindh with a total of 901 cases. The highest number of positive inmates have been reported at the Karachi Central Jail.

Punjab reported a total of 102 cases, followed by a case each in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Along with the prisoners, jail staff and other officers at prisons have also tested positive. All these people have been quarantined both inside prisons and at hospitals as well.

So far, three prisoners have died from the deadly virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have crossed 125,000. Fatalities from the virus have totaled 2,463. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the virus is going to experience its peak in the country in the months of June, July and August.