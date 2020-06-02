Over 1,000 children tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh: Wahab

Over 1,000 children below the age of 10 years have tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday.

“There are 1,148 children below the age of 10 whose test result of coronavirus came positive,” Wahab, told reporters in Karachi.

He said earlier there were 23 women among 100 coronavirus patients in Sindh, but the ratio has now increased to 28% over the past seven to ten days.

The virus has so far killed 526 people in Sindh, while the total number of cases in the province has jumped to 31,086.