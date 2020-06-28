Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan

Our conscience doesn’t allow us to pass Budget 2020-21: opposition

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Our conscience doesn’t allow us to pass Budget 2020-21: opposition

The opposition parties have decided to call an All Parties Conference to formulate a “joint strategy” against the annual budget presented by the PTI government, the leaders of the opposition said Sunday.

“Today, the whole country has become united against the government because of this budget,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP leader, said while addressing a press conference along with other leaders of the opposition in Islamabad. “All the opposition parties have rejected the budget,” Bilawal.”

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Budget 2020-21 two weeks ago in parliament.

“Our conscience doesn’t allow us to pass such a budget,” Bilawal said, adding that the opposition parties are planning to convene an All Parties Conference as soon as PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif recovers from the coronavirus.

“We wanted to convene an APC before the budget but Shahbaz Sharif’s health deteriorated,” said Bilawal.

Khawaja Asif, a PML-N leader, told reporters that the people were expecting a relief from the government in the budget due to ongoing coronavirus crisis. But, he added, that the government has put “intolerable burden” on people instead of providing them relief.

“Current Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a national liability,” said Asif. His government is leading us towards the destruction, he added.

The PML-N leader said that the time has come to “get rid” of PM Khan but said the opposition parties won’t choose any unconstitutional option to do so.

“We will use every constitutional option. No unconstitutional way will be used, we will protect the Constitution but we will use every constitutional option to get rid of Imran Khan,” said Asif.

