Osama was a terrorist, brought terrorism to Pakistan: opposition leader

Says the slain al-Qaeda leader had destroyed the country

“Today, they have declared Osama bin Laden a Shaheed," Asif said, referring to PM Khan’s speech in the National Assembly. "That man had brought terrorism to this land.”

In his speech, PM Khan had said that America had entered Pakistan and “martyred” Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, which embarrassed the country. The premier said that today no one in the US insults Pakistan and President Trump respects the country.

“He was a terrorist. He destroyed my homeland…and he is calling him a Shaheed,” Asif said while addressing the House. He criticised PM Khan for not having the “courage” to listen to the speeches of members of the opposition.

“We heard his speech,” the PML-N leader said. “He should [also] have stayed and listened to my speech and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s.”