Osama was a terrorist, brought terrorism to Pakistan: opposition leader

Posted: Jun 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says the slain al-Qaeda leader had destroyed the country

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for calling Osama bin Laden a “martyr”, saying that the Al-Qaeda leader had brought terrorism to Pakistan.

“Today, they have declared Osama bin Laden a Shaheed," Asif said, referring to PM Khan’s speech in the National Assembly. "That man had brought terrorism to this land.”

In his speech, PM Khan had said that America had entered Pakistan and “martyred” Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, which embarrassed the country. The premier said that today no one in the US insults Pakistan and President Trump respects the country.

“He was a terrorist. He destroyed my homeland…and he is calling him a Shaheed,” Asif said while addressing the House. He criticised PM Khan for not having the “courage” to listen to the speeches of members of the opposition.

“We heard his speech,” the PML-N leader said. “He should [also] have stayed and listened to my speech and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s.”
