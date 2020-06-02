Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

One killed over marriage dispute in Rahim Yar Khan

Posted: Jun 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
One killed over marriage dispute in Rahim Yar Khan

Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

A man was killed and four people injured after a dispute started between two families over the refusal of a marriage proposal in Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

The families had met to discuss a marriage proposal where an argument broke out between them. According to the police, women and children were beaten with an axe.

The victim’s body and the injured people were immediately shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan.

The police have arrested two suspects, Mukhtiar and Mubarak Ali, and have registered a case against them.

