One killed, 15 injured in Rawalpindi blast: police

A man was killed and 15 others were injured in an IED blast in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area, police said Friday.

The Rawalpindi CCPO and other police officials along with the bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot.

The body and the wounded persons were shifted to DHQ and Cantonment General hospitals, according to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

Initial investigations revealed that explosives were planted on an electricity pole, a police spokesperson told SAMAA TV.

Police officials said they were further investigating the incident.