Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Okara SHO accused of ‘raping, torturing’ woman

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Okara SHO accused of ‘raping, torturing’ woman

SAMAA TV

A woman accused SHO Anjum Zia of Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem police station of raping and torturing her.

She said that the suspect promised to marry her and called her to his place. “My family told me that if he doesn’t marry me, I should either leave him or persuade him for marriage,” the woman said.

“We had an argument over this. He [the SHO] came back late at night after 11pm with a wooden stick in his hand and started beating me,” she added.

DPO Omar Saeed Malik has immediately ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. A special inquiry team has been formed and a report will be presented within three days.

According to the police, medical tests of the woman have been conducted and an FIR will be registered after the reports come out.

SAMAA TV tried contacting SHO Zia for comments but he didn’t respond.

