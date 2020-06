Eight people injured

At least 35 shops were destroyed after an oil tanker caught fire following an accident on Quetta's Sibi Road Monday night.

The fire erupted after the tanker overturned due to speeding. The fire soon engulfed the nearby shops.

Chief Fire Officer Abdul Haq Aachakzai confirmed that eight people, including three firefighters, were injured in the fire. The blaze was doused after an hour with the help of six fire trucks.