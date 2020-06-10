OGRA teams to check petrol pumps across Pakistan

Teams from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will be checking petrol pumps across the country to make sure fuel is being sold and at the right price.

Petrol pumps violating the government’s set price will be sealed.

CNG Association Chairman Ghias Paracha has said OGRA has been unable to control the supply shortage in the country.

A conflict has arisen between the government and petrol pump owners. The owners say the petrol price set by the government is too low and will cause losses for them, because when they imported the petrol products, the prices were higher. OGRA says they must follow the government’s prices.

However, after the prices were reduced, a ‘fuel shortage’ was reported across the country. OGRA says there is no fuel shortage and that it is being created artificially.

Its teams will be checking petrol pumps to make sure owners are following the government’s prices.

So far, cases have been registered against the CEOs of two private oil companies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of petrol in the country. In a cabinet meeting he was chairing in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier ordered the authorities concerned to ensure regular supply within 48 to 72 hours.

The cabinet had noted that OGRA and the petroleum division have legal authority to physically enter and inspect oil companies’ storage facilities

Instructions were given to set up joint raiding teams with representatives of the petroleum division, OGRA, FIA and district administrations.

The teams will inspect all petrol depots and storage. They have all authority to enter any site and anyone found involved in hoarding shall face the full force of the law, including arrest and forced release of such stores, the cabinet decided.