Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

OGRA fines six oil marketing companies over Pakistan fuel shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
OGRA fines six oil marketing companies over Pakistan fuel shortage

Photo: Online

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has imposed fines up to Rs10 million each on six oil marketing companies due to a shortage of fuel in Pakistan, it said Thursday.

The companies included Puma Energy, Shell Pakistan, Attock Petroleum, Hascol Petroleum, Total Parco Pakistan, and Gas and Oil Limited, according to a notification.

These OMCs were not supplying fuel, OGRA said. They have been asked to pay the penalties within 30 days.

OGRA asked them to ensure the availability of fuel at all petrol stations in the country. It warned that if the fuel crisis didn’t end, then their licenses could be revoked.

People were seen forming long queues at petrol stations across the country and even complained of shortages since the government cut the petrol price on May 31.

It has been 11 days but the crisis continues to hamper the movement of the masses.

