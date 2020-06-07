Not wearing masks in Faisalabad punishable by an electric shock

Violators also being slapped, made to stand in the sun

Here's some shocking news for people who don't want to wear masks in Faisalabad: you could be punished with an electric shock.

The police and district administration have been zapping violators with stun guns.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said people will contract the coronavirus if they don't wear masks.

He and his team are very serious about this and have been punishing people for not wearing masks.

Other than zaps, the punishments include standing in the sun for half an hour and a tight slap from a policeman.

But these punishments seem to be a far greater deterrence than a mere fine. People were seen fleeing policemen with stun guns at the Zarai University Chowk after seeing what their punishment for violating the mask rule would be.

Some residents of Faisalabad aren't happy with the punishment. One man told SAMAA TV that this wasn't a good idea. You should fine them or punish them in some other way, you can't shock people, he said.