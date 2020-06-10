No proper inquiry conducted into Pakistan’s recent air crashes: Sarwar

There have been six air crashes in Pakistan in the recent past but no proper inquiry was conducted into them and many people still don’t know what happened, said Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar while speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

“No exact inquiry reports” were ever submitted in the Bhoja Air, AirBlue or PIA crashes, he said, adding that this will not happen in the PK-8303 crash investigation. Ninety-seven passengers were killed after a PIA plane crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

“The aircraft fleet comprises 31 planes and so many accidents have occurred. There must be someone responsible for this, someone must take responsibility, we have to hold someone responsible.”

He assured that a “free, fair and transparent inquiry” will be conducted by the authorities into the recent crash. The initial report will be presented on June 22. The team comprises three PAF officers and one CAA official.

Some people have, however, raised reservations that the inquiry may not be fair because the PIA chief is from the PAF too. So for that, we are going to include a pilot and technician from the international pilots association, said Sarwar. “We have to make the inquiry credible.”

We agree with criticism that aircraft should be checked and pilots should be rechecked and screened for psychological and physical tests, he said. “This has to be done,” Sarwar added.

There is also a lot of corruption in our institutions and we must root it out, said the minister. The Supreme Court ordered the authorities to check the degrees of PIA pilots and it was revealed that 546 employees were hired on fake degrees. “The past government politicised all institutions to fulfill their nefarious plans,” said the minister. “Those employees have been dismissed, but can you imagine that some pilots held fake licences too?”

The federal minister then praised the spirit of the people of Model Colony who helped with the rescue efforts after the crash. “They showed immense passion and worked without any fear. The fire was there but they saved people’s lives and retrieved bodies from under the debris,” Sarwar said.

“I thank the locals. Their houses and cars were destroyed but the government will compensate them.” He said that they are conducting an assessment of the area and the total damage caused.

He told Parliament that 56,836 stranded Pakistanis have been brought back to Pakistan on special flights from different places including Sudan, Kenya, Malaysia, Tanzania, Jordan, and China.