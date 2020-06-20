No money to clean Karachi’s storm water drains: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar says the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has not been able to start cleaning the city’s storm water drains because the Sindh government hasn’t given it money.

Akhtar addressed a press conference at Frere Hall in Karachi on Saturday. He said repeated requests had been made to the government for funds, but they received no reply.

The mayor said he had written a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on June 1, requesting him to release Rs500 million to clean the drains before monsoon season starts.

KMC has also asked for an outstanding amount of Rs767 million out of last year’s total of Rs1267 million which was allocated for drain cleaning.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority has already issued an urban flood warning in Karachi during the monsoon spell. If such a situation is created in Karachi, the Sindh government will solely be responsible,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar said the Sindh government issued Rs437million in 2016 for cleaning of storm water drains, Rs500million in 2017-18 and Rs500 million in 2018-19. Since then, it has not released any amount to clean the drains.

He said it was decided at a meeting with a World Bank delegation that Rs8 million would initially be released. It still has not been.

Funds for development schemes

Akhtar said the government had not introduced any new development scheme for Karachi in the budget 2020-21. It was decided that ongoing development schemes will be completed in the current fiscal year 2020-21.

He said the Sindh government is not providing full development funds to the KMC since the last four years, which is why 400 projects have been affected.

The Sindh government says it plans to conduct drain cleaning with the help of World Bank and NESPAK—a national consultant company.

It will be done through a programme called SWEEP — the Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Program.

World Bank will provide the funds to the Sindh government and NESPAK will render its consultancy.

The KMC and DMC authorities will supervise the process, the Sindh government said.

They said work is expected to start by the end of this month (June).