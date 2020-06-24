Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan

Never had any ‘misunderstanding’ with Fawad Chaudhry, says Qureshi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Never had any ‘misunderstanding’ with Fawad Chaudhry, says Qureshi

File photo: AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he has never had any “misunderstanding” with Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

“I have had no misunderstanding with him,” Qureshi told SAMAA TV. “I have always had a good relationship with Fawad Chaudhry.”

Chaudhry, in an interview with Voice of America, had said that rifts among Jahangir Khan Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar had hurt the party and forced its “political class” to part ways with the PTI.

“As soon as the PTI government was formed, quarrels among Qureshi, Umar and Tareen began,” Chaudhry had said. “Tareen used his influence to get Umar removed from the cabinet and later Umar got Tareen out.”

While Qureshi denied having any misunderstanding with Chaudhry, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was less forgiving. “Fawad Chaudhry has proven that he is an undisciplined and irresponsible man.”

The provincial minister said he would advise Chaudhry to resign from his ministry and national assembly seat if he has reservations over the way their party works.

