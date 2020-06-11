NDMA has so far provided 550 ventilators to provinces: chairman

Says 99 ventilators have been given to Sindh

The National Disaster Management Authority has provided 550 ventilators to provinces since March, its chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said Thursday.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the NDMA chairman said that they had provided 99 ICU and portable ventilators to Sindh on two different occasions.

The three-star general said the NDMA was made the lead agency on the coronavirus pandemic after a meeting of the National Security Committee on March 14.

On March 27, he said, the National Command and Operations Centre was established and it was tasked to make “strategic-level” decisions.

He said that his agency still has the authority to make “operational-level” decisions.

Pakistan’s healthcare system is under pressure because of rising number of coronavirus infections in the country. The virus has far claimed 2,409 lives, while the number of known cases in the country has jumped to 123,493.

Lt Gen Afzal, however, believes that the country’s response to the ongoing crisis has improved over the recent weeks.

He said that even face masks were not available to the people before March 14, but now the NDMA is providing PPEs to the frontline health workers every week.

There are 107 labs working across the country to test people for coronavirus, the NDMA chairman said.