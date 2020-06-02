Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests were conducted at govt hospitals: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests were conducted at govt hospitals: minister

File photo: AFP

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that all the medical tests of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were conducted in government hospitals and he was diagnosed with thrombocytopenia.

“Fawad Chaudhry should trust us,” Rashid said. She was referring to Chaudhry’s letter to PM Imran Khan, seeking an investigation into Sharif’s medical tests conducted in Pakistan.

“I used to see all the reports and doctors as well,” the health minister said, adding that Sharif was given treatment on the basis of those reports.

In 2019, the PML-N supremo went to London after acquiring bail on medical grounds in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Nawaz wanted to get treated abroad after being admitted to different medical facilities across Punjab.

In his letter to PM Khan, Chaudhry said the photos of Nawaz that have been circulating on social media indicate that the former premier is in good health.

“Nawaz Sharif not sharing details of the tests he underwent in London with the Punjab government gives an impression that he hasn’t been diagnosed with any disease,” Chaudhry wrote in the letter.

The minister also asked the PM to order a probe into the treatment Nawaz received in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Sharif family and Nawaz’s personal physician say that the he’s suffering from heart diseases and is being treated at a hospital in London.

Nawaz Sharif, Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan
 
