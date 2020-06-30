Pakistan Stock Exchange attack orchestrated by India: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan has foiled four terror attacks in the recent past, said PM Imran Khan while taking the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday.

“I want to thank our security agencies for their hard work and dedication,” he remarked. The PM was speaking about the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday. Four terrorists were killed before they could enter the building.

“I want to take this forum to acknowledge our four heroes who lost their lives yesterday [in an exchange of fire with the terrorists]. This includes Sub Inspector Shahid, and three security guards posted outside the building Ifthikar, Khuda Yar and Hasan Ali,” he said.

Speaking about the coronavirus lockdown, the PM said that he was never in favour of it because of the impact it was likely to have on the poor. “When we opened our markets and economy, it is only then that others agreed that a smart lockdown is the only way to combat the pandemic.”

The entire service sector is affected by pandemic restrictions, he said. People in North who relied on tourism are suffering now along with small private schools.

I’m really thankful to the party and our allies for getting the budget approved, said PM Imran Khan.

“When I watched the TV the night before the budget, it seemed as if the government’s last days are being counted,” he said. “I pay tribute to our female members for their performance and I’m also thankful to our minority members.”

PM Khan said it was a difficult a budget as they had to collect Rs5,000 billion.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, he said his government was under pressure on the matter of lockdown.

“I would have never imposed the lockdown that was imposed here,” the prime minister said. “We were looking at Europe and when they imposed lockdown, we also followed it.”