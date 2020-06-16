Naseem given till Wednesday to complete arguments in judge case

Farogh Naseem, the government’s lawyer, has been given till Wednesday to complete his arguments in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Naseem on Tuesday asked for more time to present his arguments, saying that the judges can hear him for one hour on Thursday. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the presiding judge, said that Thursday has been reserved for Justice Isa’s lawyer. “We will hear your arguments tomorrow only even if they continue till night,” he added.

He even remarked that the court will hear the matter pertaining to collecting evidence against a judge through surveillance too.

The case has been adjourned till Wednesday.

On Monday’s hearing, Naseem told the court that the government is ready to face the consequences if the presidential reference is quashed.

Justice Isa has been accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children, have their names on three properties in W2, E10 and E11 areas of London.

The judge, who is in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan, in a petition has accused the PTI government of spying on him to discover his family’s properties.

Related: Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa​

On June 2, 2019 the government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against the judge for owning foreign assets.

A statement was issued by the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit, prime minister’s office. The unit receives complains with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.