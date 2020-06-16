Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Naseem given till Wednesday to complete arguments in judge case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Naseem given till Wednesday to complete arguments in judge case

Photo: File

Farogh Naseem, the government’s lawyer, has been given till Wednesday to complete his arguments in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Naseem on Tuesday asked for more time to present his arguments, saying that the judges can hear him for one hour on Thursday. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the presiding judge, said that Thursday has been reserved for Justice Isa’s lawyer. “We will hear your arguments tomorrow only even if they continue till night,” he added.

He even remarked that the court will hear the matter pertaining to collecting evidence against a judge through surveillance too.

The case has been adjourned till Wednesday.

On Monday’s hearing, Naseem told the court that the government is ready to face the consequences if the presidential reference is quashed.

Justice Isa has been accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children, have their names on three properties in W2, E10 and E11 areas of London.

The judge, who is in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan, in a petition has accused the PTI government of spying on him to discover his family’s properties.

Related: Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa​

On June 2, 2019 the government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against the judge for owning foreign assets.

A statement was issued by the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit, prime minister’s office. The unit receives complains with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farogh Naseem Justice Qazi Faez Isa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.