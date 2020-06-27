Narowal sports city case: Suspect turns witness against Ahsan Iqbal

A suspect in the Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has submitted a request to turn witness for the prosecution.

The news was revealed in a progress report submitted to the accountability court by NAB. The suspect in question has not been named.

NAB says his name will not be revealed until the request is approved.

The bureau has also decided to record the statements of witnesses against Iqbal via video link. Government officers have declined to visit the NAB office due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Friday’s hearing of the case, the judge expressed his annoyance at NAB for the delays. He rejected NAB’s explanation and summoned a detailed response at the next hearing.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.