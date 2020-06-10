Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Nafisa Shah criticises PM Khan’s policy to control coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nafisa Shah criticises PM Khan’s policy to control coronavirus spread

Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government keep changing their stance on the novel coronavirus, said PPP MNA Nafisa Shah while criticising their policy in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said at the start that we should forget all our political differences and encouraged everyone to fight this fight together,” she said. “Imran Khan is the prime minister of Pakistan, not just Nathia Gali.”

Everyone witnessed how in one of the sessions during the pandemic, the PM didn’t listen to anyone, she said. He said four words and left and that was the defining moment for us to find out if we will fight the virus or run away from it, she remarked. “All the steps taken by the government show that we are running away.”

If you go on social media, you will see how people have unmasked the different faces of the PM, said the PPP leader. “Imran Khan should just tell us if he is Dr Jekyll or Mr Hyde. The WHO said that it is a pandemic but Imran Khan came on television and said that it is just flu,” she remarked. “What message is this supposed to give?”

Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning, said that accidents have killed more people in Pakistan than COVID-19, said Shah. He thanked God that the situation is not as bad as that in Italy or Iran. “But we are going towards a crisis now,” she added.

