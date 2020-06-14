Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

NAB to take Interpol’s help for extradition of Salman Shehbaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File Photo

The National Accountability Bureau has announced that it will be taking help from Interpol for the extradition of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz.

According to NAB spokesperson, the bureau has requested the UK government to deport Salman. “As per the law, the British National Crime Agency will be contacted for this purpose,” he added.

Salman was declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court in Lahore in the money laundering and assets case against him.

He was also named in the government’s recent sugar commission investigative report.

RELATED STORIES
 

