NAB team returns from Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore

A team of National Accountability Bureau officials returned from the residence of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore Tuesday afternoon. The team had arrived after he failed to appear before the anti-graft body.

NAB had summoned the opposition leader in assets-beyond-means and money laundering cases on June 2.

The anti-graft body received a letter from the opposition leader Tuesday. He stated that he could not appear before NAB due to fears of contracting coronavirus.

Shehbaz said he is a cancer patient and aged 69 years. He said there were reports that a few NAB officials were affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, a four-member NAB team arrived at his residence in Lahore’s Model Town. A heavy contingent of police was also present in the vicinity.

The NAB team remained inside Shehbaz’s residence for more than an hour. But it returned later.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Azma Bukhari claimed that the party president is not present at his home.

Shehbaz also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on Monday, seeking pre-arrest bail in the cases.

‘NAB acting at the behest of PM’

Speaking to the media, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the anti-graft body sprang into action after the filing of a petition by Shehbaz for his pre-arrest bail.

The petition has been fixed for hearing by a divisional bench of the Lahore High Court Wednesday, she said.

Aurangzeb alleged that NAB was acting at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is a matter between NAB and Sharifs, says Chohan

“This is not a matter of Nawaz-league and Tehreek-e-Insaf,” Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said, in response to Aurangzeb’s comment.

“This is a matter between NAB and the Sharif family,” the minister told Samaa TV. He said Shehbaz was afraid and hiding in his home.

Chohan said a person has to stay in quarantine for 14 days, but Shehbaz has been home for way more than that.