NAB summons Murad Ali Shah in Roshan Sindh programme case

Posted: Jun 3, 2020
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been summoned by NAB on Thursday in the Roshan Sindh Programme at its old headquarters in Rawalpindi.

NAB said that it wants to record the CM’s statement in the case.

A Rural Development Authority director-general turned approver in the case and told NAB that a contractor had given him a Rs90 million bribe and Rs70 million of it was pocketed by PPP leader Sharjeel Memon.

The Roshan Sindh programme case related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

