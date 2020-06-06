NAB sends Sindh CM questionnaire in Roshan Sindh programme case

The National Accountability Bureau has sent a 28-point questionnaire to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh programme case, NAB officials said Saturday.

The Roshan Sindh programme case is related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

Shah has been asked as to why he ignored finance secretary’s recommendations regarding the programme while he was the Sindh finance minister.

The anti-graft body asked him about the initiation of the project despite the chief secretary identifying that the project was not feasible.

The Sindh CM has been asked about reservations on the project by a committee formed by the Sindh High Court and issuance of funds at the behest of Sharjeel Memon.

He has also been asked to comment on disclosures made by other accused who have turned approvers in the case.

The anti-graft body has given CM Shah two weeks to submit his response, according to the officials.

They said the decision to again summon him in the case would be made after submission of his reply.