A security officer of the National Accountability Bureau lost his life to the coronavirus in Islamabad on Thursday.

The 50-year-old guard had gone home to his village for Eid holidays. He tested positive for the virus four days ago.

Four employees of the Benazir Income Support Programme also contracted the virus.

The virus is fast spreading after the lockdown restrictions were recently eased. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, a crackdown has started against shops that are not following the SOPs.