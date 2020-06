PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before NAB office in Lahore where he was questioned for an hour and 15 minutes in the money laundering and assets beyond income cases.

PML-N supporters had crowded the office when Shehbaz reached there. He has acquired a pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court till June 17 against a surety bond worth Rs500,000.

On June 2, a team of NAB officials raided Shehbaz’s residence to arrest him, but returned empty-handed after they did not find him there.