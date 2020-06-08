NAB ‘discreetly’ signed Shehbaz Sharif’s warrants, says Rana Sanaullah

The PML-N leader says they got word of it

The National Accountability Bureau "discreetly" signed arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif on May 28, but the PML-N got word of it in advance, party leader Rana Sanaullah claimed Monday.

He said so during his interview ⁬with Samaa TV. "These things do not remain hidden," the PML-N MNA said.

NAB had summoned the opposition leader in assets-beyond-means and money laundering cases on June 2, but his warrants were signed on May 28, according to Sanaullah.

"They thought they had signed the warrant very discreetly and no one would come to know of it," he said.

"These things sometimes travel intentionally and sometimes unintentionally."

Many people working in inner circles of the government, both on the political and administrative sides, are not happy with these things, the PML-N lawmaker said. They keep expressing their displeasure.

He said according his information, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also going to be arrested by NAB. "His warrants were signed too like Mian Shehbaz Sharif's," Sanaullah claimed.

Elahi's arrest was going to be a balancing act, according to him. "Why was Aleem Khan arrested," he suggested.

Rana Sanaullah denied any contacts between the PML-N and PML-Q.

"The PML-Q has never discussed hatching any conspiracy or getting into a political arrangement with us to topple the government," he said.

"We do not have plans to bring about an in-house change."

The PML-N lawmaker said they had been preparing for mid-term elections before the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking further of the government's "balancing acts", he said Jahangir Tareen admitted that his disqualification was one such act.

Later his arrest was to balance the arrest of four to six opposition leaders, Sanaullah said.

He was also asked about the sugar scandal inquiry report during the interview.

"When [the sugar scandal inquiry report was] analysed, the people who were actually at fault were found to be the commerce and finance ministers and Buzdar sahib," he said.

"If they would proceed with this matter, then they would themselves be held while arresting others."

The PML-N leader said the PTI government would find someone like Ghulam Sarwar Khan and balance it with that.

"Because balancing it is important," he added.