NAB again summons CM Shah in Roshan Sindh programme case

The National Accountability Bureau has once again summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh programme case.

The Roshan Sindh programme case related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

A Rural Development Authority director-general turned approver in the case. He told NAB that a contractor had given him Rs90 million bribe and Rs70 million of it was pocketed by PPP leader Sharjeel Memon.

The anti-graft body has summoned the Sindh chief minister to its Rawalpindi office on July 6. Shah has already been issued a 28-point questionnaire regarding the case.

He previously appeared before NAB on June 4.