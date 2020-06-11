JI leader Munawar Hasan, MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar contract coronavirus

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Munawar Hasan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khawaja Izhar have contracted coronavirus, their parties confirmed Thursday.

Hasan, who has previously led his party, has been in ICU, JI Karachi chapter leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Twitter.

“[He] is being administered medicines and necessary treatment,” Rehman said, adding that a team of doctors was constantly taking care of him.

Izhar tested positive for the virus on Thursday. His report was received at a time when he was attending an all-party conference hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The MQM-P leader left the conference immediately and has since quarantined himself at home.