HOME > Pakistan

JI leader Munawar Hasan, MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar contract coronavirus

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
JI leader Munawar Hasan, MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar contract coronavirus

MQM-P's Khawaja Izhar and JI leader Munawar Hasan. Photo: Samaa Digital

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Munawar Hasan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khawaja Izhar have contracted coronavirus, their parties confirmed Thursday.

Hasan, who has previously led his party, has been in ICU, JI Karachi chapter leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Twitter.

“[He] is being administered medicines and necessary treatment,” Rehman said, adding that a team of doctors was constantly taking care of him.

Izhar tested positive for the virus on Thursday. His report was received at a time when he was attending an all-party conference hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The MQM-P leader left the conference immediately and has since quarantined himself at home.

