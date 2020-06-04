MQM’s Faisal Sabzwari, family test positive for coronavirus

MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari, his wife, parents and two daughters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he confirmed Thursday.

In a tweet, Sabzwari asked people to pray for his family and advised them to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.

Karachi, where the MQM leader lives, has so far reported over 450 deaths since March.

Two days ago, Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died from the deadly virus in Karachi.

Baloch had tested positive for the virus on May 14. He had been on ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi.

He had been overseeing the Gadap isolation centre in Karachi when he contracted the virus.