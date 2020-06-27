Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
MQM-P protests insufficient funds for Karachi in Sindh budget

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
MQM-P protests insufficient funds for Karachi in Sindh budget

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan may expand its protest against allocation of insufficient funds for Karachi in the Sindh budget, party leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil said Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters at the party’s sit-in camp in Karachi. The MQM-P has been staging a protest sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly.

Jamil accused the Sindh government of discriminating against Karachi. He questioned the allocation of only 11% funds for Karachi.

“The provincial government collects taxes from urban areas, but it gets extremely difficult for them to spend this money on cities,” he said.

The MQM-P leader lamented that the provincial government has not rolled out any new development scheme in Karachi over the past several years.

He warned that his party could expand its protest if their demands were not met.

