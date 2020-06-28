MQM-London ‘target killer’ accused of 100 murders arrested in Karachi

The Special Investigation Unit arrested a man who is believed to have murdered over 100 people, including police officers, during an operation in Karachi Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as Shakeel, was arrested from Orangi Town. According to SSP Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, the suspect was the head of the MQM’s death squad.

“Shakeel also murdered Qatar Hospital’s Medico Legal Officer Dr Irfan and Pirabad police station’s sub-inspector Aleem Shah,” Bahadur said, adding that all these crimes were conducted on orders from the party heads.

Shakeel’s accomplices include Ajmal Pahari, Saeed Bharam and Danish. The team of killers comprised of 32 men, the SSP added.