Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

MQM-London ‘target killer’ accused of 100 murders arrested in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
MQM-London ‘target killer’ accused of 100 murders arrested in Karachi

File Photo

The Special Investigation Unit arrested a man who is believed to have murdered over 100 people, including police officers, during an operation in Karachi Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as Shakeel, was arrested from Orangi Town. According to SSP Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, the suspect was the head of the MQM’s death squad.

“Shakeel also murdered Qatar Hospital’s Medico Legal Officer Dr Irfan and Pirabad police station’s sub-inspector Aleem Shah,” Bahadur said, adding that all these crimes were conducted on orders from the party heads.

Shakeel’s accomplices include Ajmal Pahari, Saeed Bharam and Danish. The team of killers comprised of 32 men, the SSP added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MQM London murderer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
MQM-London, peerabad, MLO, sub inspector, Karachi, Orangi Town, Qatar hospital
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.