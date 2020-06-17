Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

More farmers want to become part of sugar crisis case

Posted: Jun 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
More farmers want to become part of sugar crisis case

A Pakistani vendor waits for customers at a wholesale market in Lahore on February 27, 2015. Photo: AFP

More sugarcane farmers approached the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday and filed petitions to be included in the sugar commission case hearing.

Safdar Shaheed, who is representing the farmers, appeared in court on their behalf. He said that farmers are a part of the case too and their version should be heard.

Sugar farmers approached the court on June 13 seeking to be included as respondents in the sugar inquiry report case. 

Muhammad Ahsan Abdi, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan district, filed a petition requesting to be included as a necessary party in the case. He said that his rights and those of other farmers have been infringed by the ‘sugar mafia’. 

On Tuesday, the court, in a written order, issued notices to the respondents on the petition filed by the sugar farmers previously.

The case will be taken up on June 19 at 10am. The respondents have been allowed to present their arguments via video link.

On June 11, the court restrained the government from taking any action on the basis of the sugar commission’s inquiry report for 10 days. Mill owners were directed to sell sugar for Rs70 per kilogramme until the next court hearing. 

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had challenged the inquiry report on June 10. The petition said the inquiry report was “entirely unlawful” and led to an “unwarranted campaign of vilification and demonisation” against the country’s sugar mills, adding that it denied the “right to due process guaranteed to them by the Constitution”.

