Monsoon rains may lead to urban flooding in Pakistan: PMD

Pakistan is likely to receive 10% more monsoon rains than previous years, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Thursday.

The department predicted that the heavy rain falls could trigger urban and flash floods. It said Kashmir and Sindh are likely to receive 20% more rains this year.

In Karachi alone, at least 36 people had died in rain-related incidents in July last year.

Last year, over 160 people died across Pakistan in rain-related incidents due to the heavy rainfalls. Most of them had died due to incidents of roof collapse and electrocution.