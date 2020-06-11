Massive corruption reported in Karachi Medical & Dental College funds

More than Rs150 million were embezzled in Karachi Medical & Dental College funds, officials confirmed Thursday. The massive corruption came to light last week.

The KMDC is the only medical institution running under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar is the chairman of its governing body.

Akhtar told SAMAA Digital the governing body had formed an enquiry committee on complaints of corruption and embezzlement of funds.

During the investigation, the committee found that KMDC Finance Director Rafi Murshid Khan and his subordinates, Naveed Ahmed and Muhammad Omer, were involved in embezzlement of KMDC funds worth Rs158 million.

After recording statements of Ahmed and Omer, the committee has prepared a charge-sheet against the KMDC finance director.

The charges against Khan include fraud and forgery, embezzlement in KMDC funds, defamation of the institute, causing financial constraints for institute, harassment of staff, causing loss to the treasury and misuse of powers.

Khan embezzled Rs158 million during ten years of his service, according to the enquiry committee.

Khan, an officer of Grade-20, has been placed under suspension according to Rule 5(1) of the E&D Rules, 1973 with immediate effect.

His salary, pension, provident fund and promotion as the KMDC finance director would remain suspended until complete recovery of embezzled funds.

The committee has directed Khan to return all perks and benefits he is availing from the KMDC, including any vehicle, fuel, security guards at home or office, and servants or janitorial staff at home.

Mayor Akhtar said the enquiry against the official is continued and the final amount that has to be recovered from him will be notified after an audit of funds issued over the last 10 years.

Prof Farhat Jaffery, who teaches at the KMDC, told SAMAA Digital that Finance Director Khan is on ex-Pakistan leave and living in Canada for the last four months. He has one-and-a-half-year service left, Jaffery said.

SAMAA Digital made several calls to Khan on his Canadian mobile number to get his version, but he didn’t answer the calls.