Tuesday, June 2, 2020
HOME > Pakistan

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticises NAB for staging a ‘circus’ in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Says it raided Shehbaz’s residence at the behest of PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised on Tuesday the National Accountability Bureau for staging a “circus” during a raid at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore.

She was speaking to the media outside the residence of the National Assembly opposition leader.

A team of National Accountability Bureau officials returned from the residence of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore Tuesday afternoon. The team had arrived after he failed to appear before the anti-graft body.

Aurangzeb called the NAB raid a "circus by the NAB-Niazi nexus".

"Neither Shehbaz Sharif caused losses to the national exchequer, nor did he commit any corruption," she said. "None of the allegations against him has so far been proven."

The PML-N spokesperson said Shehbaz had given answer to every question by NAB.

"What were the questions that were not asked during custody," she asked. "Coming to arrest someone for their one-time non-appearance manifests political victimisation."

Aurangzeb explained that Shehbaz was to go to the NAB office today, but a few NAB officials tested positive for the virus.

He wrote a letter to NAB that he could not appear because of the virus, she said.

This entire action was being taken at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N spokesperson said.

"If Shehbaz Sharif is arrested then a team of the masses would go to Bani Gala to arrest Imran Khan," she warned.
Marriyum Aurangzeb NAB Shehbaz Sharif
 
