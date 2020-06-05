Mardan’s Bicket Gunj market sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

The Bicket Gunj market in Mardan was sealed on Friday after shopkeepers and customers failed to follow the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

The district administration of Mardan came into action and tightened their supervision over the district after the number of coronavirus cases spiked.

The police sealed the largest market of the district after shopkeepers violated government instructions to wear masks, use sanitiser and practicing social distancing.

“We had been warning them prior to this, but no one listened to us because of which we were forced to take this action,” the deputy commissioner said.

Residents lauded the police action and demanded that such action should also been taken in other areas where SOPs were being violated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s COVID-19 cases are close to 12,000. More than 500 fatalities have taken place in the province.