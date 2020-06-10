Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Mardan man arrested for posting drunken photos on Facebook

Posted: Jun 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Mardan man arrested for posting drunken photos on Facebook

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A man was apprehended Wednesday in Mardan’s Dagai village after he posted photos of himself drinking liquor on Facebook.

The police got hold of the suspect after tracing his location from social media. Three bottles of alcohol were seized.


The suspect’s social media post

DPO Sajjad said the police will not tolerate any activity where people flaunt illegal things on social media platforms.

Alcohol consumption has been banned for Muslims in Pakistan since 1977, when the restriction was imposed by then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

