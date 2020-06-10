Mardan man arrested for posting drunken photos on Facebook

A man was apprehended Wednesday in Mardan’s Dagai village after he posted photos of himself drinking liquor on Facebook.

The police got hold of the suspect after tracing his location from social media. Three bottles of alcohol were seized.





DPO Sajjad said the police will not tolerate any activity where people flaunt illegal things on social media platforms.

Alcohol consumption has been banned for Muslims in Pakistan since 1977, when the restriction was imposed by then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.