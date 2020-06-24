Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Mandi Bahauddin man kills brother-in-law for asking for money: police

Posted: Jun 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Mandi Bahauddin man kills brother-in-law for asking for money: police

Photo: Mandi Bahauddin police/Facebook

A man, identified as Waqas, was arrested on Sunday for shooting and killing his brother-in-law for asking for a loan of Rs5 million in Mandi Bahauddin’s Miana Gondal, according to the police.

Akram has asked Waqas for a loan to open a petrol pump in the area. The accused, however, took him near the river and shot him.

“Akram had already taken Rs2 million from his wife’s family previously and had not returned it,” said DPO Nasir Sial. “He was asking for a huge sum of money again.”

The police added that the perpetrator had tried to mislead them by putting the blame on Akram’s family. An investigation was, however, conducted and the accused and his accomplice were arrested 10 days after the crime.

“He used to bring in women late at night,” Waqas told the police. “My sister complained to me a lot of times and I even tried to talk to Akram but he never listened so I shot him,” he added.

The police have confiscated the murder weapons and are investigating the case further.

