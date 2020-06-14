Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Mandi Bahauddin man arrested for murder, robbery

Posted: Jun 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mandi Bahauddin man arrested for murder, robbery

Photo: Mandi Bahauddin police/Facebook

A man, identified as Mubashir, was arrested for murdering and robbing a medicine van driver in Mandi Bahauddin Sunday morning, according to the police.

He had robbed more than Rs400,000 from driver Muhammad Khan and then had shot him when he had resisted 15 days ago.

“Mubashir is one of the suspects who committed the crime, we are still looking for his accomplices,” DPO Nasir said.

Mubashir admitted to his crime in police custody and said that he did so to meet his expenses and pay off his debts. “We shot the driver by mistake but never intended to murder him,” he added.

The police have also recovered the stolen money from the suspect and is further investigating the case.

