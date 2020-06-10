Man murders relative over ‘petty argument’ in Jacobabad: police

A man, identified as Asghar Brohi, was killed by his relative over a petty household argument in Jacobabad’s Muhammad Pur Tuesday night, according to the police.

The suspect Gehram Brohi had an argument with Asghar, their family members said. In the middle of it, Gehram got angry and shot his relative. Asghar passed away on spot.

Gehram fled the crime scene after which the victim’s family registered a complaint at the district’s police station.

The police are conducting raids and have begun a search operation to find Gehram. They are still on the lookout for him.