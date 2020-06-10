Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Man murders relative over ‘petty argument’ in Jacobabad: police

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

A man, identified as Asghar Brohi, was killed by his relative over a petty household argument in Jacobabad’s Muhammad Pur Tuesday night, according to the police.

The suspect Gehram Brohi had an argument with Asghar, their family members said. In the middle of it, Gehram got angry and shot his relative. Asghar passed away on spot.

Gehram fled the crime scene after which the victim’s family registered a complaint at the district’s police station.

The police are conducting raids and have begun a search operation to find Gehram. They are still on the lookout for him.

