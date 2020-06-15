Man kills four nieces in Khushab: police

A man and his accomplices killed four girls in Punjab’s Khushab district over a property feud, a senior police official told SAMAA TV Monday.

The girls, who were living alone in the remits of the Joharabad police station, were killed by their uncle and his accomplices, District Police Officer Rana Shoaib said.

The mother of the girls died a few days ago too, Samaa TV has learnt. Their father passed away years earlier.

The police reached the spot and were shifting bodies to hospital for autopsy. We will soon arrest the killers, DPO Shoaib told reporters.

The FIR of the incident has yet to be lodged.