Man arrested for smuggling medicine at Lahore’s Services Hospital

A man was arrested Saturday morning for trying to smuggle medicine from the pharmacy of Lahore’s Services Hospital.

The smuggling attempt was foiled by a guard working at the hospital. He told the police that he reached the hospital early morning and saw a private car parked near the pharmacy. He then informed the medical superintendent and both of them caught the driver.

The MS said that a person working for the hospital was involved too but he managed to run away.

Medicine worth Rs5 million has been recovered from the vehicle, the police said, adding that these drugs were for blood pressure, diabetes and cancer patients.