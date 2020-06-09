Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lyari building collapse toll climbs to 13

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Lyari building collapse toll climbs to 13

Photo: Online

Thirteen bodies have been pulled out from under the debris of the building that collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda market in Karachi Sunday night.

A total of 12 people were injured when the six-storey residential building collapsed, according to the rescue workers.

It is believed that there were around 50 to 60 people in the building at the time of the collapse. There were 40 flats in the building and 10 families lived in it.

The police, Rangers and Pakistan Army are at the scene to help with the rescue process. According to them, it will take to three more days to complete the operation. On Tuesday [June 9] the director-general of Sindh Rangers visited the site to monitor the rescue work.

Residents are upset at the slow pace of the operation. They say those who survived the collapse and are stuck beneath the rubble may not be able to hold on for so long.

The building was constructed on a 400-square yard plot. An adjoining five-storey building was also damaged in the collapse.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice and Governor Imran Ismail has summoned a report on the incident.

This was the second building collapse in Karachi in the past four months.

The first building collapsed in March in Rizvia Colony. It was a five-storey illegal residential building constructed on an 80-square-yard plot. Around 25 people died in the incident.

Another building in Rizvia Colony was evacuated and demolished because it was on the verge of collapse.

FaceBook WhatsApp
building collapse lyari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lyari, six-storey, building, SBCA, Karachi, Khadda market, bodies, injured, flats, families, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Sindh, rescue workers, Murad Ali Shah, Rizvia Colony, Imran Ismail
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.