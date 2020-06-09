Lyari building collapse toll climbs to 13

Thirteen bodies have been pulled out from under the debris of the building that collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda market in Karachi Sunday night.

A total of 12 people were injured when the six-storey residential building collapsed, according to the rescue workers.

It is believed that there were around 50 to 60 people in the building at the time of the collapse. There were 40 flats in the building and 10 families lived in it.

The police, Rangers and Pakistan Army are at the scene to help with the rescue process. According to them, it will take to three more days to complete the operation. On Tuesday [June 9] the director-general of Sindh Rangers visited the site to monitor the rescue work.

Residents are upset at the slow pace of the operation. They say those who survived the collapse and are stuck beneath the rubble may not be able to hold on for so long.

The building was constructed on a 400-square yard plot. An adjoining five-storey building was also damaged in the collapse.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice and Governor Imran Ismail has summoned a report on the incident.

This was the second building collapse in Karachi in the past four months.

The first building collapsed in March in Rizvia Colony. It was a five-storey illegal residential building constructed on an 80-square-yard plot. Around 25 people died in the incident.

Another building in Rizvia Colony was evacuated and demolished because it was on the verge of collapse.